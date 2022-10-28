Washington D.C.-
Captain Taylor Frye of the Oregon Army National Guard, was awarded the General MacArthur Leadership Award on Oct. 26th in Washington D.C.. He was one of 28 members of the Army to receive the prestigious award.
General Randy A. George gave a statement to all the recipients saying, "Being a great leader takes energy and I want to thank you for the energy and commitment you put into doing that."
According to the Pentagon, the award is given to members of the army who "demonstrate the ideals for which General MacArthur stood: DUTY, HONOR, and COUNTRY."
Captain Frye had this to say about being a recipient, "Its all about caring, just taking the time to care about your soldiers, to care about your subordinates, to care about your leaders, and giving them the dedication they deserve."
