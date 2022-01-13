SALEM, OR. - Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has sent more of the state’s National Guard members on a hospital relief mission, the second mission of its kind authorized by Brown. Over doubling the number of guard members in the mission, the deployment will begin within the next week.
The soldiers will assist in non-clinical roles due to extreme staffing shortages in the healthcare industry. These roles may include material handling, running equipment, COVID-19 testing support, custodial services and more. Guard members were given assignments across 40 Oregon hospitals.
The relief mission follows Oregon’s 2021 relief mission expiring in December, having been in place since August and comprising more than 1,500 guard members. Oregon’s National Guard is the state's largest part-time employer, with over 8,000 members.
On average, members will serve for one weekend a month, and a two-week period each year with civil employment. The National Guard motto is “Always ready, always there.”