PORTLAND, Ore.-
The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) has asked the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to investigate Providence Health for alleged ongoing wage theft against frontline nurses.
The ONA alleges that since July Providence has systematically underpaid thousands of health care workers through a faulty payroll system.
The new payroll system has reportedly resulted in unpaid hours, lost hours and benefits, and in some cases no paychecks at all despite working 40 or more hours.
According to an ONA press release, since July Providence workers have filed tens of thousands of HR payroll tickets, only to have them closed and have Providence say the problem was fixed.
"I've spent hours auditing my time cards. I feel like I can't afford to spend any money because I don't know if I'll receive the money I've earned next week or not," said Danica Trujillo, a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center.
ONA nurses at all 10 ONA Providence bargaining units have filed grievances against Providence, offering ways to settle the payroll dispute, including:
Reinstating the prior payroll system as a backup to ensure payroll accuracy.
Conducting a comprehensive audit of all records since the new payroll system was implemented.
Paying direct and indirect damages to all affected workers.
"I'm working a job, but I'm not getting paid for it," Trujillo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.