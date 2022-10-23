Oregon offers permits to help with tire chain installation

Pendleton, Oregon -
The holidays are right around the corner and people will be traveling, it's important to get your car ready and the same goes with semi-truck drivers.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is offering permits allowing Oregon residents to apply to be a freelancer to install chains on vehicles when chain requirements are in effect.
ODOT public information officer Thomas Strandberg says that you can apply to get a permit but might not receive one.
Strandberg says "They do a drawing towards the beginning of November where they draw so many names from people who've applied.
Strandberg isn't sure of the number of permits that will be given out due to each county having a certain number of permits allowed.
Ryan Fleenor has his commercial driver's license and has had it for ten years tells me that this program is helpful for everyone.
He says " To have a program that says you need to have chains or have chains put on going over mountain passes is way more beneficial than not having them."
In Oregon, if you don't have chains on your tires when they are required could face an $800 fine.
According to Fleenor "Chains are going to help you steady your vehicle, they are going to help the traction obviously, so anyone driving around you is going to benefit from this program."
Strandberg explains why they issue these permits for driver's safety "The reason we have the permits is to make sure that they're trained, they know what they're getting into. They have the proper safety vest and proper equipment so that can be safe along the side of the road.
The freelancers mostly work at truck stops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.