Oregon Parks Forever establishes Wildfire Tree Replanting Fund

PORTLAND, OR – Oregon Parks Forever, a statewide nonprofit, announced the establishment of a Wildfire Tree Replanting Fund.
The goal of the fund is to plant at least One Million trees. Each dollar donated will plant a tree!
Since the 1990's, Oregon has seen significant increases in the number of acres burned statewide. 2020 saw the second largest number of acres burned since 1990. During the summer of 2020, more than one million acres of trees on Oregon lands were burned. This was more than twice the average annual amount of damage that Oregon experienced between 2010 and 2019.
This comes at a time when the budgets of public land managers are already stressed due to ongoing funding challenges and the COVID pandemic.
"We want to help the public lands get replanted soon, so that in the future our children and grandchildren can enjoy the same green and lush forests and landscape we have been able to enjoy," said Oregon Parks Forever in a statement. "We have set a goal of raising enough funds to plant at least ONE MILLION trees, to ensure that in the future, and for future generations, these burned areas will once again be lush and green!"
Trees provide the very necessities of life. They clear our air, protect our drinking water, create healthy communities and feed our souls. Oregon forests provide critical wildlife habitat, natural beauty and recreational opportunities. They also sequester carbon and help reduce soil erosion by stabilizing slopes and preventing landslides.
You can make a donation online at www.orparksforever.org; send a Text Message on your phone to REPLANT at 41444; mail a check to Oregon Parks Forever, 1501 SW Jefferson Street, Portland, OR 97201; or point your smartphone’s camera at this QR Code: