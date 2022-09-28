HERMISTON, Ore. — The state of Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in federal funding for changes to the state Medicaid program to better address people’s health-related social needs. With this funding, leaders say Oregon will lead the country in Medicaid changes that address social health determinants.
“Health care does not occur in a vacuum—-it’s clear that we must look beyond a traditional, siloed, approach to truly meet the needs of people, particularly those experiencing complex challenges,” said Governor Kate Brown, who announced the funding alongside health leaders. “With the approval of our Medicaid waiver, we will be taking an innovative, holistic approach to closing equity gaps by addressing health-related social needs—-such as housing, nutrition, and support for extreme climate events.”
The new Medicaid waiver makes Oregon the first in the state in the country with federally-approved continuous health coverage for kids under age six. Also, state health plan members ages six and older will get two years of continuous enrollment. This includes continued healthcare coverage, including for dental and behavioral health.
“This is a huge step in keeping our communities healthier and safer,” tweeted Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). “I’ll continue working to ensure kids across the country have this same expanded coverage so they have every opportunity to thrive.”
The waiver invests in resources to help alleviate the health risks from climate change, also a first in the country. Further, coverage is expanded to health-related social needs, like food assistance and housing support.
“This transformational agreement injects new resources into our health care system to help Oregon families and communities tackle the housing and food insecurity problems that can undermine good health and quality of life,” said Gov. Brown. “I appreciate the Biden-Harris administration’s partnership and their support to allow Oregon to once again break new ground in advancing the health and well-being of people in our state.”
