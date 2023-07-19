SALEM, Ore.- The Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) will begin accepting new applications at 10 a.m. on August 2.
Information on eligibility requirements and the online application portal are available through OHCS.
The HAF program run by Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) provides federal temporary COVID-19 emergency mortgage relief to homeowners who have experienced hardships due to the pandemic.
"Oregon families that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are now at risk of foreclosure should review the HAF eligibility requirements and consider submitting an application," said Ryan Vanden Brink, assistant director of Homeowner Assistance Programs.
According to an OHCS press release HAF provides funding for past-due mortgages and other housing expenses, as well as ongoing payment assistance, to a limited number of homeowners with low to moderate incomes.
OHCS put a pause on applications in May 2023 to assess current applications and better project the amount of HAF funds remaining for homeowners.
$72 million in funding is available for homeowners, however, when the funding is gone the program will close according to today's press release.
