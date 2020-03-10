Representatives and senators from the second district in Oregon have written to President Donald Trump asking for an urgent review of the " “presidential major disaster declaration” that Oregon Governor Kate Brown requested for areas impacted by historic flooding.
Three Oregon counties and one tribal nation suffered more than $30 million in damage in February from flooding.
Representative Greg Walden (R-OR) and Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) are advocating for the urgent review from the President.