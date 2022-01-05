EAST OR. - I-84 is closed eastbound and westbound between Exit 216 and Exit 302 as of 10:30 this morning, with unchained semis blocking Cabbage Hill lanes and other unrelated crashes and issues. The Oregon Department of Transportation estimates it will be a lengthy closure.
The westbound freeway at Exit 374 is closed to trucks and through traffic, with limited truck parking in La Grande and Baker City. OR204 and OR245 are closed to traffic.
U.S. 395 is closed northbound and southbound between OR74 and OR244, with multiple disabled vehicles.
Oregon residents can call 511 or 800-977-6368 for more information. Outside of the state, call 503-588-2941.