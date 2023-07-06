EUGENE, Ore.- Recent physical evidence suggests that humans occupied a rock shelter near Riley, Oregon more than 18,000 years ago.
University of Oregon archaeologists have been excavating at the Rimrock Draw Rockshelter since 2011.
Patrick O'Grady an archaeologist with the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History Archaeological Field School has been leading the excavation in a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
“This is a very exciting development for the archaeological community,” said Heather Ulrich, BLM Oregon/Washington Archaeology lead. “Thanks to the partnership with Dr. O’Grady and the University these new dates push our archaeological knowledge of human occupation in North America even farther, perhaps the oldest yet!”
According to a BLM press release discoveries at the site have included bison and camel teeth from the Pleistocene era and stone tools.
One camel tooth fragment found in 2012 was dated back 15,000 years and two orange agate scraping tools, one found in 2012 and one in 2015, predate the teeth and volcanic ash found at the site.
Radiocarbon-dating on the tooth enamel was performed in 2018 and again in 2023. The results came back with a dating of 18,250 years ago. According to the BLM's press release that date along with the stone tools found at the site suggest that the Rimrock Draw Rockshelter is one of the oldest human-occupation sites in North America.
Further testing on the bison and camel teeth, as well as from plants found in the remains of cooking fires are currently underway.
