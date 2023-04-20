SALEM, Ore.- Governor Tina Kotek has announced that a three-year supply of mifepristone, the FDA approved abortion and miscarriage management medicine, has been secured for the state. The state partnered with the Oregon Health and Science University ahead of a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that could limit access to the medicine.
22,500 doses of mifepristone were secured at the governor's direction after consulting with providers to learn the impact to reproductive care if the medication is not available.
"By challenging the FDA’s authority over Mifepristone, the lower court decisions set an alarming precedent of putting politics above established science, medical evidence, and a patient’s health, life, and well-being–with potential implications beyond this one medication,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “This meritless lawsuit is part of a larger campaign to ban abortion in every state, including those with legal protections for abortion access. We cannot afford to stand by and watch our fundamental right to reproductive health care be stripped away."
The governor has also asked state licensing boards to help providers to clarify how to offer reproductive health care that follow established standards of care despite what ruling may come from the Supreme Court.
Gov. Kotek plans to refuse non-fugitive extradition for anyone seeking, supporting or offering legal reproductive healthcare services.
“Here in Oregon, I will make sure that patients are able to access the medication they need and providers are able to provide that medication without unnecessary, politically-motivated interference and intimidation,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “To our providers, to the patients who live in Oregon or have been forced to come to our state for care, and to those who are helping people access the care they need, know that I have your back.”
