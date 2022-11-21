SALEM, Ore.- Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that the state would be granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses.
In a statement released by his office, Sen. Ron Wyden said:
“Pardoning simple possession in Oregon is absolutely necessary to repair the damage done by the failed War on Drugs. It is the proper use of governor’s clemency powers and I hope that every governor and state legislature will follow suit.”
The pardons are for prior Oregon offenses of simple possession (1 ounce or less) of marijuana, and apply to cases prior to 2016, when the offender was 21 or older. Simple possession must also be their only charge.
“The American people have consistently shown overwhelming support for expungement and reform of our marijuana laws,” Wyden said. “It is time for Congress to step up and begin to right these wrongs at the federal level.”
The pardons will remove 47, 144 convictions for possession of a small amount of marijuana from the permanent records of individuals in Oregon and will eliminate barriers to employment, housing, and education.
