Rural broadband

UMATILLA, Ore. - Senator Ron Wyden made a stop at Umatilla High School as a part of his seven-day town hall tour. The topic of discussion was adding high-speed broadband infrastructure for rural and underserved communities in Oregon.

NonStop Local Executive Producer, Brittney Steele, talks to Senator Ron Wyden about his upcoming town halls.

Residents of Umatilla and other rural areas of Oregon have been dealing with slow internet for a while. Senator Ron Wyden told those who attended the town hall the state of Oregon received $689 million to bring high-speed broadband internet to rural areas.

The USDA will spend $759 million to upgrade rural internet service to high-speed connections.

"That investment yesterday was the biggest investment in dealing with internet connectivity in our state's history," Sen. Wyden said.

He says he's very proud of it and thanks the Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for working with him on this issue.

Wyden announced a separate $24 million investment from the National Telecommunications Information Administration to put in a fiber optic line to bring faster internet speeds to places like Umatilla. 

Sen. Wyden talked with a room of Umatilla city, school and government officials about how he's been working on expanding broadband access to rural and underserved areas, not only in Oregon but across the United States.

US Announces , $930 Million in Grants , to Improve Internet Access. ABC reports that the government's push to expand internet access to every home in America took a major step forward on June 16. The Department of Commerce announced $930 million in grants meant to increase connectivity in parts of Alaska, Texas and over a dozen other U.S. locations. The Department of Commerce announced $930 million in grants meant to increase connectivity in parts of Alaska, Texas and over a dozen other U.S. locations. The middle mile grants are intended to develop the infrastructure necessary to improve access for areas previously out of reach of retail broadband providers. ABC reports that Department officials have compared the importance of this infrastructure to how the interstate highway bridged the gap between communities. These networks are the workhorses carrying large amounts of data over very long distances. , Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator, via ABC . They’re the ones that are bridging the gap between the larger networks and the last mile connections, from tribal lands to underserved rural and remote areas to essential institutions like hospitals, schools, libraries and major businesses, Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator, via ABC . They’re the ones that are bridging the gap between the larger networks and the last mile connections, from tribal lands to underserved rural and remote areas to essential institutions like hospitals, schools, libraries and major businesses, Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator, via ABC . ABC reports that a number of state government agencies, along with tribal governments, are among those who will receive the funding. . ABC reports that a number of state government agencies, along with tribal governments, are among those who will receive the funding. . The initiative aims to lay over 12,000 miles of high-capacity fiber lines through 35 states and Puerto Rico. The Middle Mile program is a force multiplier in our efforts to connect everyone in America, Alan Davidson, Commerce Assistant Secretary, via ABC . These grants will help build the foundation of networks that will in turn connect every home in the country to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service, Alan Davidson, Commerce Assistant Secretary, via ABC

Wyden said the success of rural communities depends on reliable and affordable internet.

"Making sure we don't have a two-tier system of communications," said Wyden. "Everybody has a chance. The small businesses, the students, the healthcare facilities have a chance for modern infrastructure."

Zayo a network infrastructure provider will head the project. Wyden told me they have already begun working on bringing broadband to Umatilla and other areas of Oregon.

Umatilla Mayor Caden Sipe says faster internet is a necessity and this is life changing.

Wyden tells me they hope to have the high-speed internet up and running within two years. 

Something he will be watching very closely.