UMATILLA, Ore. - Senator Ron Wyden made a stop at Umatilla High School as a part of his seven-day town hall tour. The topic of discussion was adding high-speed broadband infrastructure for rural and underserved communities in Oregon.
Residents of Umatilla and other rural areas of Oregon have been dealing with slow internet for a while. Senator Ron Wyden told those who attended the town hall the state of Oregon received $689 million to bring high-speed broadband internet to rural areas.
"That investment yesterday was the biggest investment in dealing with internet connectivity in our state's history," Sen. Wyden said.
Sen. Wyden talked with a room of Umatilla city, school and government officials about how he's been working on expanding broadband access to rural and underserved areas, not only in Oregon but across the United States.
Wyden said the success of rural communities depends on reliable and affordable internet.
"Making sure we don't have a two-tier system of communications," said Wyden. "Everybody has a chance. The small businesses, the students, the healthcare facilities have a chance for modern infrastructure."
Zayo a network infrastructure provider will head the project. Wyden told me they have already begun working on bringing broadband to Umatilla and other areas of Oregon.
Umatilla Mayor Caden Sipe says faster internet is a necessity and this is life changing.
Wyden tells me they hope to have the high-speed internet up and running within two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.