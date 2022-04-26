WASHINGTON, D.C. -
The office of U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., says Sen. Wyden tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive result came up during routine testing.
Press contact for the office, Keith Chu, says the senator tested positive on Tuesday.
Chu says Sen. Wyden is fully vaccinated and experiencing minor symptoms.
Chu says Sen. Wyden is in Washington, D.C. and working from his residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine.
Senator Wyden appeared in Hermiston and Pendleton during the week of April 19 for multiple town hall meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.