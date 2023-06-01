Oregon State Fire Marshal awards $6 Million in grants

UMATILLA, Ore. -
Keeping wildfires away from communities becomes more and more difficult as longer wildfire seasons and hotter temperatures bring them closer and closer to communities.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal awarded money to 185 fire agencies across the state including Umatilla County Fire District 1 and Umatilla's Rural Fire Protection District.
OSFM said the additional resources will help departments keep fires smaller and away from communities.
The 2023 Wildfire Season Staffing Grant focuses on helping smaller agencies that depend on volunteers hire more firefighters according to OSFM. With a list of agencies available here.
According to UCFD 1, the awarded to them $285,182 will help with the hiring of another Fire Prevention staff member and the development of new programs.
“The OSFM staffing grant has turned what has been a long-term vision and goal for McKenzie Fire and Rescue into a reality,” Chief Darren Bucich said. “Additional staffing will help us build on our ability to provide consistent alarm response, timely auto and mutual aid response, and the ability to continue to be a part of conflagrations.”
OSFM said in 2022 a similar grant helped add 400 paid firefighters to the Oregon fire service during the last wildfire season.
