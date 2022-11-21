Few issues spark more passion in the United States than gun control.

Proponents argue the country must impose stricter regulations to address the horrifying number of gun-related deaths—nearly 49,000 in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic—according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's the highest number in at least 20 years.

Opponents of gun control legislation say adding new laws would not only infringe on Second Amendment rights but would also do nothing to deter someone determined to kill. And citizens with guns have stopped mass murders, they say, in an effort to legitimize calls for even broader conceal and carry allowances. The gun lobby has been particularly effective in tying unrestricted gun access to the states' rights platform of the Republican party, and as a result, Democratic lawmakers have had little success in passing legislation over the last two decades. But that could change. The National Rifle Association filed for bankruptcy in April 2021 as the New York attorney general accused it of illegal conduct, and groups advocating for gun control—including March for Our Lives, Everytown for Gun Safety, and Moms Demand Action—are challenging its influence.

The past 20 years have been particularly fraught when it comes to the gun debate, and the issue bears not only on interpersonal violence involving guns but self-harm as well, as suicide accounted for more than half of all gun-related deaths in 2020. Stacker compiled 23 pieces of gun control legislation that either passed or failed over the last 20 years, using information from government reports and political news sources. They are listed in chronological order based on the month and year each passed or failed. The list is just a snapshot. More than 2,000 firearms-related bills have been introduced since 2001.

