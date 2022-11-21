Oregon state leaders sued by gun rights groups
- Dan Hanson Reporter
-
- Updated
Salem, Oregon -
Oregon gun rights groups filed a lawsuit on November 18, 2022 over Measure 114.
Measure 114 states that if you live in Oregon you will be required to have a gun permit to purchase a firearm and gun magazines with 10 or more rounds will be banned.
The suit was filed by the Oregon Firearms Federation along with Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey against Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, arguing that the measure violates the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.
Anthony Johnson, the communication director of the committee backing the measure said, "I'm a gun owner myself and I believe that people should be able to possess guns, but obviously the status quo of our gun laws are not working."
Wasco County Sheriff, Lane MaGill, is among a group of sheriffs around the state that say they will not enforce this new law and is worried about the effect this will have on their budget.
"One of the major impacts it will have is the overall cost," says MaGill. "The measure only accounts for a $65 charge for the process, but the major issue is the sheriff's office will be impacted by is having to hire at least one additional employee to handle this new process."
Oregon voters passed this measure at the midterm elections with 50.7% of the statewide vote.
We reached out to the Oregon Governor's and Attorney General's offices but haven't yet heard back.
This is a developing story we will update you as soon as we learn more.
Dan Hanson
MMJ/Reporter
