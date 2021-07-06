OREGON STATE - Oregon State Police share statistics from the Oregon State Medical Examiner of how many heat-related deaths have occurred in each county during this record heatwave.
According to the data, there were 13 new deaths over the weekend in all of Oregon State.
In Umatilla County, only one man has passed since they have released this information on June 30th. Records show he was only 47 years old, one of the younger deaths in the State.
Out of the 107 records in the State, the average age of people who have passed away due to heat-related illnesses is 67-years-old, with about 70% of them being male. The youngest to have passed was 37-years-old.
According to the report, there have been no heat-related deaths in Morrow County.