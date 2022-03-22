Oregon State Patrol Sergeant intentionally crashes into erratic driver

Ore. —
Oregon State Police received multiple complaints starting at 6 p.m. on March 18, regarding the erratic driving of a white Ford Mustang going east on I-84. A Hood River County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop the car around milepost 51, when a pursuit followed. According to OSP, the driving deteriorated from that point. The deputy stopped pursuit around milepost 60.
OSP said the Mustang avoided two or more stop-sticks before taking exit 82 into The Dalles, where officers and troopers were waiting. The driver turned around on the off-ramp, driving the wrong direction down the off-ramp and toward I-84 lanes headed east.
Sergeant Calloway took the exit and saw the Mustang headed the wrong way. Calloway chose to intentionally collide with the Mustang.
He had minor injuries, was treated and subsequently released from the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Mustang was transported to another nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Dalles Police Department is conducting an investigation on the crash. Further inquiries should go to the Wasco County District Attorney.
