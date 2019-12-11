OREGON - An 18-year-old Oregon man has been arrested for wildlife harassment and animal abuse II after mounting and riding a mule deer buck that accidentally trapped itself in a fenced enclosure.

On December 6, Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers learned about the disturbing video shared via social media, which showed what appeared to be a young adult man climbing onto and riding a live and exhausted mule deer buck inside a fenced enclosure.

In the video, the mule deer buck can be heard grunting and bleating. After escaping the man, the buck jumped into a linked fence multiple times, trying to escape.

After reviewing the video, OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers found and interviewed the primary suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Belcher of Riley, OR. The investigation and interviews revealed that the buck was eventually freed and its status at this time is unknown.

Following interviews, Belcher was arrested and lodged at the Harney County Jail on charges of Wildlife Harassment and Animal Abuse II. Another suspect responsible for filming the incident was identified and interviewed as well. Charges of Aiding in a Wildlife Offense will be referred to the Harney County District Attorney’s Office.