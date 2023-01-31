Oregon State Police arrest Wapato man with pounds of drugs

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — A traffic stop in Klamath County led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Wapato, Washington, after troopers found pounds of drugs in his car. A trooper with the Oregon State Police stopped the man before 11:30 a.m. on January 18 for a reported lane usage violation on Highway 97.
The trooper “noticed signs of criminal activity” during the traffic stop, leading to a vehicle search, according to OSP. The search yielded about 10 points of methamphetamine, three pounds of what is suspected to be heroin and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills.
The man was booked into the Klamath County Jail, according to OSP.
