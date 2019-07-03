JOHN DAY, OR - On Tuesday, July 2 at about 6:43 p.m., an Oregon State Police trooper assigned near John Day pulled over a 2015 Toyota Scion on Highway 26 near milepost 163.

The driver, 37-year-old Jeremiah Alsop of Prairie City, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and two felony warrants. The registered owner of the Toyota, 22-year-old Alycia Howes, was arrested on a felony warrant, and the third passenger, 22-year-old Tanner Prock was arrested by the John Day Police Department as a result of an earlier investigation.

During the traffic stop, an explosive device was found. The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded and made the device safe.

Highway 26 was closed for about 2 1/2 hours.

Alsop will also be charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device and possession of methamphetamine. Howes will also be charged with possession of methamphetamine.