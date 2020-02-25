UMAPINE, OR - Oregon State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Monday night.
On Monday, Feb. 24 at about 11:44 p.m., Umatilla County Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about shots being fired in the Umapine area.
A Umatilla County Sheriff's deputy and Milton Freewater Police Department officer responded to the area near Umapine Highway and Allen Street. They were confronted by an armed person outside a house, and ended up using force during the confrontation.
The suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the event.
The two involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, a standard procedure.
The investigation is being led by the Oregon State Police with the assistance of the Pendleton Police Department. The Umatilla County District Attorney's Office is overseeing the investigation and will release additional details as appropriate.