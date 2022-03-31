Oregon State Police sergeant death investigation shows he died by suicide

WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. -
The State Medical Examiner's Office investigated the death of Oregon State Police sergeant Marcus McDowell and determined he died by suicide. The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office is leading a complete investigation into his death.
Wallowa County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to a residence in Joseph for a possible medical emergency when McDowell was found unconscious in his patrol car.
OSP reports he was on-duty at the time.
McDowell worked with OSP for 17 years, with positions in the patrol division, fish and wildlife and a K-9 handler.
Extra support has been activated for OSP members through its Critical Incident Response Team.
"Law Enforcement Officers have some of the same struggles as the rest of us and need help too," OSP said on Facebook. "Mental Health is just as important as physical health in Law Enforcement."
RESOURCES:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Crisis Text Line: Text HELLO to 741741
