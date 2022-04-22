ROSEBURG, Ore. -
Oregon State Police released dashboard camera footage of a collision on Interstate 5 from August 19 around 6:30 p.m. A pickup hit an OSP patrol car while the officer was outside conducting a traffic stop.
The officer had stopped a commercial motor vehicle.
The pickup was traveling at freeway speed, according to OSP, when the driver should have moved over. Oregon's Move Over Law requires that drivers follow specific protocol when an emergency vehicle, roadside assistance vehicle or tow truck is stopped in the road with lights on.
Through the law, cars must move into another lane to make more room for the emergency vehicle. If it is not possible to do so safely, slow down at least five miles below the posted speed. It is always required to leave as much room as possible for the emergency vehicle.
The pickup driver did not move over, hitting the back of the patrol car, turning over and ending up on its side in the slow lane, according to OSP.
The crash was investigated by Douglas County Sheriff's Office, who cited the driver for careless driving and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
OSP reported no injuries.
"Not only is moving over for vehicles on the side of the freeway the right thing to do, but it's the LAW!" said OSP. "Help protect those who protect you."
