OREGON - Today, Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg received the National Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor presented by the President of the United States. This is the highest national award for valor a public safety officer can receive.

Nic was awarded this honor for his bravery shown on December 25, 2016, Christmas Day. Trooper Cederberg, on patrol alone and without cover, attempted to arrest a craven and desperate murder suspect. The suspect engaged Nic in a close-quarters gun battle, and Nic sustained a dozen gunshot wounds and was left clinging to life.

Nic, who was a U.S. Army veteran and who was a seven-year veteran of the Oregon State Police at the time, has not yet been able to return to work due to the injuries sustained. Nic initially spent 48 long days in the hospital and continues to fight for a full recovery.

“The greatest gift the Oregon State Police has received is Nic’s pure determination to survive. Trooper Cederberg typifies the grit and perseverance of an OSP Trooper, humbly serving with distinction in the face of difficult circumstances. Nic, we love you and honor your service. All of Oregon celebrates your award of the Medal of Valor and the personal story it symbolizes.”- Superintendent Travis Hampton

“I am proud to have our Oregon State Police represented at the White House today by Trooper Cederberg. On Christmas Day 2016, he showed enormous courage in the most difficult of circumstances, and exemplified the kind of service and bravery the Medal of Valor represents. His life and community will be forever impacted by that night, and his experience is part of why I feel strongly that we need more troopers on Oregon’s highways. I wish Nic the best on his continued recovery and congratulate him for this distinguished recognition.” Governor Kate Brown

Every day, public safety officers risk their lives to protect America’s citizens and communities. To honor that commitment, Congress passed The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Act of 2001 (https://www.bja.gov/programs/medalofvalor/valor.html), which created the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer. The medal is awarded annually to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.