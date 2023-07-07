Americans are segregating themselves by their politics at a rapid clip, helping fuel the greatest divide between the states in modern history. The split has sent states careening to the political left or right, adopting diametrically opposed laws on some of the hottest issues of the day. Colorado and Idaho represent two different poles of state-level political homogenization. Both are fast-growing Rocky Mountain states that have been transformed by the influx of new, like-minded residents. But politically, they increasingly occupy two separate worlds and exemplify the country’s increasing polarization on core issues.