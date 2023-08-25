PASCO, Wash.- Oregon State University women's basketball player Talia Von Oelhoffen announced in an Instagram post on Friday that she will be holding a skills camp on September 3 at Chiawana High School to support Maoli families in Lahaina.

All proceeds from the camp goes to rebuilding and supporting people on the island of Maui.

The camp is available for basketball players from third grade up to high school.

Third through fifth graders play from 10 a.m. to noon, sixth through eighth graders play from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and high schoolers play from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Von Oelhoffen will be hosting the camp with support from Jayda Noble Williams from the University of Washington and Charlisse Leger-Walker from Washington State University along with other D1 athletes.

Campers can sign up at mauiskillscamp@gmail.com.