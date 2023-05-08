OREGON- Flags across the state will fly at half-staff on Thursday, May 11 to remember the victims that died in a shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas.
Governor Tina Kotek ordered to move, following President Biden's proclamation of lowering the flag at the White House and public and federal lands.
"Tragedies like these shake entire communities, and our country," said Kotek. "They send a message that people are not safe performing acts of daily living. This should not have happened."
The half-staff flags will be flown until sunset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.