WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon will receive nearly $20 million in funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in order to address contaminated drinking water, according to an announcement from Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.). Contaminants including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAs, have been located in Oregon’s drinking water.
“Access to clean drinking water is a human right that is undermined by the presence of PFAS and other contaminants that often go unaddressed in too many water systems around the state due to outdated infrastructure,” said Wyden. “These dollars will go a long way to identify the communities affected by PFAS contamination, neutralize the pollutants, and then safeguard our state’s future drinking water sources.”
The BIL funding was made possible through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program. The program is aimed at improving clean water access in small, rural and disadvantaged communities in ways that support local economies, according to the announcement.
“PFAS contamination represents an urgent public health threat across our nation, with millions of Americans consuming PFAS-contaminated water that could put them and their children at risk for cancer, birth defects, and other devastating health outcomes,” said Merkley. “This funding to promote clean and safe drinking water for all Oregonians is vital as we work to combat PFAS contamination across the country.”
The $18.9 million is part of a $2 billion nationwide investment to reduce PFAS in drinking water. Over the next five years, BIL funding will invest $5 billion toward PFAS contamination reductions. It can be used to source water treatment and conduct water quality testing.
“Oregonians deserve clean, safe drinking water,” said Casey Sixkiller, EPA Region 10 Administrator. “Thanks to this historic investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is delivering on its commitment to address PFAS and emerging contaminants by providing more than $18 million to safeguard Oregon’s drinking water and protect communities from these dangerous chemicals.”
