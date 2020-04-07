PENDLETON, ORE (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Oregon will receive federal help for flooding and storms in the northeastern section of the state.
FEMA announced Saturday that federal disaster assistance is available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by early February severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding. The President’s action approving a flood disaster declaration makes the federal funding available to affected people in Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.