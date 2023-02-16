Oregon Trooper stops racers going over twice the speed limit near Umatilla

UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon State Police Trooper stopped two cars that were racing on Highway 395, south of Umatilla on February 15, according to a press release. Both cars showed speeds over twice the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour.
The first car showed a speed of 126 mph; the second car showed 119 mph. Only one of the cars actually stayed for the trooper, according to OSP. The driver who stayed reportedly admitted to speeding and racing. They were cited for a basic rule violation of driving over 100 mph and speed racing. Together, these carry a fine of $1,590.
“Our goal is to save lives,” said OSP. “Join us in reminding all drivers to be alert and obey the speed limits, especially in school zones, residential neighborhoods, and secondary roads. Drive the limit. It is the law, and it is for your safety.”
