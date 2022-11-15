Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right. Measure 114 requires state residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans large-capacity magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database. To qualify for a permit, an applicant would need to complete an approved, in-person firearm safety course, pay a fee, provide personal information, submit to fingerprinting and photographing and pass a federal criminal background check. Measure 111 makes Oregon the first state in the country to change its constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a fundamental human right.