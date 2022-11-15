SALEM, Ore.-
According to the Associated Press all four ballot measures on the midterm election ballot in Oregon have passed.
With 99% of all ballots counted, Oregon saw a voter turnout of 61.79%.
Measure 111 will amend the Oregon State Constitution and require the state to ensure affordable healthcare access for all. Measure 111 passed by a 50.6% to 49.3% margin.
Measure 112 will remove language in the State Constitution allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crimes. 55% of Oregon voters approved of Measure 112.
Measure 113 disqualify State Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions from holding their next term of office. Measure 113 passed by a 68% to 31% margin.
Measure 114 will require a permit to obtain firearms and will require police to maintain a firearms permit database. Certain ammunition magazines will also be criminally prohibited. Measure 114 passed by a slim 50% to 49% margin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.