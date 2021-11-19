WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate unanimously decided the Oregon man was right for the job after listening to Oregon Senator Ron Wyden's speech.
Chuck Sams has earned the job National Parks Service Director after Senator Wyden took the floor in the Senate.
Wyden expressed the job is more than just photoshoots and views of nature, but it is immensely important for what defines America.
Wyden said Sams is the man for the job because of his time as a Umatilla Tribe Leader, his service in the Navy, and as a member of the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.
Wyden also says Congress and park-goers will have a reliable and experienced director of their parks for years to come.