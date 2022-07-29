SALEM, Ore. -
Oregon's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) has already been closed to new applicants, but for those that have already applied and would like to reapply they have until August 12. The state will receive nearly $7 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for rental assistance.
That money will go towards supporting those that have submitted for recertification of the program.
“As one of a handful of top-performing states, our program attributes our ability to scale the program quickly to our strong partnerships. Yet the demonstrate-able need remains,” said Jill Smith, interim director of the Housing Stabilization Division at OHCS. “We always knew that even with record levels of assistance, the need in Oregon continues to far exceed the available funding."
With OREAP closing a new program with a similar goal, the Oregon Eviction Diversion and Prevention Program, can be contacted through community action agencies or by phone at 2-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.