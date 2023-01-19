Organizations hold free health resource fair for Yakima community

YAKIMA, Wash. - Through collaborative efforts, a free health resource fair will be held at La Chateau for the community. The fair is through the Yakima Health District's partnership with Yakima Pride and the Latino Community Fund of Washington State.
From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on January 20, anyone can get free health resources at the site, without any appointment or insurance. This includes HIV and STI testing, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, flu shots and mpox vaccines.
Snacks will be available, with music through Yakima Pride.
La Chateau is located at 15 N Naches Ave in Yakima.
