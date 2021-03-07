RICHLAND, WA-
A team of people from the REACH Museum, Spout Springs Repeater Association, and SILAS Education, are planning to launch a balloon early Thursday morning.
The launch should happen Thursday pending good weather, as their initial launch on Saturday didn't go as planned due to windy conditions.
It's not just any balloon, it is seven feet long with a lightweight, solar-powered picosatellite attached. It sends information down to earth from anywhere around the world.
Trevor Macduff with SILAS Education is the technical consultant for the launch.
"It'll go up to around 45,000 feet, catch the jetstream, and just start cruising around the world. There are no controls. It's completely at the whim of the weather, but on board, every two minutes, it's sending out a packet of information," said Macduff.
The information is sent down by the automatic packet reporting system, or APRS.
"We get GPS, temperature, speed, altitude. We really have a good idea where this thing is what it's doing and what it's experiencing," said Macduff.
Macduff is working alongside a team from the REACH Museum and the Spout Springs Repeater Association to launch a balloon that they hope will travel twice around the world. Their common goal is to show science in action.
Stephen Hutchings is the President of the Spout Springs Repeater Association, a group that is passionate about amateur ham radio.
"The Spout Springs Repeater Association--being able to partner with Trevor at SILAS education as well as Pauline over at the REACH Museum--what an asset to couple all of these talents and get the word out to introduce people to weather meteorology, science, and amateur radio all at the same time," said Hutchings.
You can go here to learn more about the launch and track the progress of the balloon here.