RICHLAND, Wash. -- The campaign to recall three Richland School Board members has taken a significant step forward, with organizers submitting over 18,000 signatures to the Auditor's Office.
Kari Williams, Semi Bird and Audra Bird are facing a recall vote after last year's decision to remove the district's masking mandates while the state still enforced them.
The Auditor's Office will now work to verify all of the signatures submitted. If verified, the recall votes will be on the next special election ballot this summer.
Nonstop Local spoke to a campaign organizer who expressed their satisfaction with the number of signatures collected, indicating that it was a significant show of support from the community.
They also stressed the importance of holding elected officials accountable for their decisions and actions.
The recall campaign has been a contentious community issue, with supporters and opponents voicing their opinions loudly. Some argue that the recall is necessary to hold the board members accountable for their actions, while others believe it is a waste of time and resources.
