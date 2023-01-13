OSFM asks for increased fire reduction efforts through Community Risk Reduction Week

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon State Fire Marshal is declaring January 16-22, 2023 as Community Risk Reduction Week, asking Oregon residents to practice fire safety and take steps at home to eliminate fire risk. The press release from the OSFM refers to community risk reduction as a data-driven effort to find local risks and prioritize steps that can be taken to reduce their occurrence and impact.
Based on these statistics, the press release reports that cooking was the top cause of home fires in Oregon during 2021, accounting for 19% of reported fires. The second most common cause was heating at 15%. It also reports that over $186,000 in property damage was caused by "wildland-urban interface" in 2021.
“These statistics show the importance of practicing fire safety and being aware of the risks of fire,” said OSFM Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “There are several simple things that Oregonians and visitors can do to reduce the risk of fire in and around their homes.”
Cooking fire risk reduction
Don’t leave cooking unattended.
Keep cooking areas clean of potholders, packaging, towels and the like. Be sure to wipe up surface spills.
Create a kid-free and pet-free zone of three feet around the stove.
Only allow older children to cook under adult supervision.
Keep a lid or cookie sheet within reach while you cook, so you can smother the flames if a fire starts.
Heating fire risk reduction
Keep things that burn (paper, curtains, bedding, furniture, etc.) three feet away from heating equipment.
Unplug portable space heaters when you aren’t using them, before you go to bed and whenever you leave the room.
Do not plug appliances into an extension cord or power strip; these are only for temporary usage. Plug appliances like space heaters, refrigerators, stoves, washers, drivers, etc. directly into the wall outlet.
Wildfire risk reduction
The OSFM recommends creating a wildfire defensible space, which is an area around your home meant to slow or stop any nearby wildfires by leaving a designed buffer between properties and wildlands. Within this space:
Remove dead/dry vegetation, mulch and similar materials.
Keep roofs, gutters and decks clear of combustible materials.
Consider fire-resistive plants.
