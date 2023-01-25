PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) called the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit on January 25 after “suspicious devices” were found in a home being cleared under court-ordered eviction, according to a press release from UCSO.
Deputies responded to a home on Brower Lane to enforce the eviction around 10:30 a.m., according to the press release by Captain Sterrin Ward. The Explosives Unit was called after safety concerns were raised while deputies cleared the home, based on the “conditions of a secured room.”
The Explosives Unit reportedly found two “suspicious devices,” which were secured for further testing. The scene was cleared without incident, allowing the home to be returned to the landlord, according to Ward. Investigation into the devices is ongoing.
