Ostrom workers gather to support union

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Ostrom Mushroom Farm workers gathered on Friday afternoon to share their voice in support of a worker's union. Employees reported having 80-90% of workers votes in favor of a union, but the company has been difficult to deal worth, according to a family member of a worker.
"It's basically been just like a wall," said Gustavo Cohetzaltitoa-Aguliar. "We've all signed above 80-90% on the signature wise. That's why we're here again today because it's about as much as we can do because they haven't opened the doors and they've turned us away."
Workers are advocating for fair treatment between employees.
An August lawsuit from Attorney General Bob Ferguson claimed " the company fired over 140 of its U.S.-based mushroom pickers, most of whom were women" over a 14-month period.
The lawsuit also states that employees that went to management over concerns on the discrimination were met with warnings, discipline and in one case, physical assault.
Some people at the gathering on Friday reported multiple cases of employees being let go when they requested time off to tend to families.
Sunnyside community members stood with the workers to support using their voice to make a difference.
"Well-being of our community depends upon corporations like this to be responsible and helpful," said Reverend Eric Don Anderson of Faith Action Network.
"The union was voted for," said Reverend David Hacker of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sunnyside. "The majority of workers wanted the union and yet they're stalling and not allowing it to happen so we want to make sure they can finish the process and get representation."
NonStopLocal reached out to Ostrom Mushroom Farm for comment, but could not get a response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.