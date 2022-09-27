OSU robot beats Guinness World Record for fastest 100 meters

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A robot invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering is now a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot, according to the OSU newsroom. Cassie the robot was developed under the direction of Jonathan Hurst, OSU robotics professor, through a $1 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, then produced by OSU spinout company Agility Robotics.
Cassie started in a standing position and sprinted 100 meters without falling before returning to the same position in 24.73 seconds.
Previously, Cassie traveled 5 kilometers in under an hour, was the first bipedal robot that used machine learning to control a running gait on outdoor terrain, and finished the campus 5k untethered on a single battery charge, according to the press release.
“We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the past several years, running a 5K and also going up and down stairs,” said Devin Crowley, a graduate student who led the record-breaking effort. “Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviors for robots is new and different.”
Crowley is among numerous students who use OSU’s Dynamic Robotics and AI Lab to explore machine learning. AI professor Alan Fern says research in the lab uses AI methods that are often used with data and simulation and mixes in physics to generate results in robot control.
Crowley mentioned optimizing running gaits for Cassie, in an effort to find the most efficient gaits for different speeds. He said this led to behavior that was “strikingly similar to human biomechanics.”
The robot has no cameras or external sensors, so it is essentially blind. Its knees bend like an ostrich. Cassie was trained for the equivalent of one year in a simulation environment, using a computing method called ‘parallelization,’ where multiple processes occur at once. In other words, the robot went through a year of training in one week.
“Starting and stopping in a standing position are more difficult than the running part, similar to how taking off and landing are harder than actually flying a plane,” said Fern. “This 100-meter result was achieved by a deep collaboration between mechanical hardware design and advanced artificial intelligence for the control of that hardware.”
Hurst said Cassie might be the first bipedal robot to learn how to run, but doesn’t think she’ll be the last.
“I believe control approaches like this are going to be a huge part of the future of robotics,” said Hurst. “I believe control approaches like this are going to be a huge part of the future of robotics. The exciting part of this race is the potential. Using learned policies for robot control is a very new field, and this 100-meter dash is showing better performance than other control methods. I think progress is going to accelerate from here.”
