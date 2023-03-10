OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Othello based fertilizer company Perfect Blend LLC is one of eight fertilizer companies nationwide to receive grant offers from the U.S. Department of Agricultures (USDA) Fertilizer Production Expansion Program (FREP).
"This is a significant investment to expand locally produced fertilizer in Washington State which, in turn, helps our local agricultural producers," said Helen Price Johnson, State Director for Rural Development in Washington.
FREP is a new program that supports fertilizer production that is independent, made-in-America, innovative, sustainable and farmer-focused according to a USDA press release announcing the grant offer.
Perfect Blend is being offered a $2.6 million grant to assist with expanding and increasing its ability to manufacture and process raw manure and fish waste into fertilizer.
According to USDA's press release Perfect Blend will use the funding to replace a stainless-steel dryer drum and construct a liquid fertilizer blending station and storage area on its facility.
More than 350 independent businesses from 47 states and 2 territories applied for the first two rounds of the new grant program according to USDA's press release. The $29 million announced today will be offered to eight independent businesses in Alabama, Colorado, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio and Washington.
“By expanding the production of domestic fertilizer supplies, we can grow independent local businesses, bring production and jobs to rural communities and support fair prices for our farmers," said Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture.
