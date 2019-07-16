2 Othello girls heading to 2019 USA Softball National Tournament

OTHELLO, WA - The "Heat Fastpitch" softball team will be competing in the 2019 USA Softball Western National 12B Girls Fastpitch Tournament from July 29th to August 4th.
The team is based out of Warden, WA.
Emi Pruneda and Lovie Franco live in Othello and they are the only players from out of town.
Pruneda's father, Robert, has been fundraising for the 2 Othello girls to cover their expenses.
The goal is to reach $3,000 and split it evenly between the two. The funds will cover room and board.
Robert Pruneda says the financial support from the town is helping the girls achieve their dreams.
"I am blessed to live in a town where there is a lot of support," said Pruneda. "If it wasn't for the donations, we wouldn't be able to go (to the tournament)"
They will be competing against 28 other teams from California, Hawaii, and Oregon.
The Heat Fastpitch are coming from winning the state championship.