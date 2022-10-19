OTHELLO, Wash.-
A 28-year-old Othello man was arrested on October, 17, for suspicion of 1st degree rape of a child.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old Othello woman was also arrested for suspicion of rendering criminal assistance in the 1st degree.
The arrests stem from a February, 23, Adams County Sheriff's Office report and investigation of alleged sexual abuse at a residence on the 300 block of S. Reynolds Road in Othello.
A 3-year-old was taken to a local medical clinic by their mother, the 37-year-old suspect, and clinic staff contacted law enforcement.
Throughout the investigation the mother was reportedly uncooperative and refused to identify the male responsible for the abuse.
The Adams County Sheriff's investigation later determined that the male suspect involved was the boyfriend of the victim's mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.