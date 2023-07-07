OTHELLO, Wash.- An Othello man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to distribute on July 6.
The arrest came after a months-long investigation by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) and the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
A search warrant was served at a home on the 800 block of South State Route 24 near Othello. According to the GCSO more than five ounces of meth and over an ounce of cocaine were seized during the search. Several cameras and more than $3,000 in cash were also seized from the home.
The 67-year-old suspect was booked into the Franklin County Jail for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
