Othello police investigating homicide

OTHELLO, Wash.-
Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive.
Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building.
According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One victim, the driver of the white SUV, died at the scene. The other female was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Initial reports indicate that the white SUV was following a second vehicle when someone in the second vehicle began shooting.
Through initial investigations, Othello Police believe the shooting was gang-related and it is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.