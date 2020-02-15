Othello police looking for man who led them on car chase

OTHELLO, WA - Othello Police need your help finding a man who led them on a chase on Tuesday night.
His name is Adrian Mendoza, also known as Alex Vargez.
Officers say they stopped his car on West Cunningham Road after they suspected him of stealing from a local store. When they asked him to identify himself, they say he sped off.
Officers and Adam's County Sheriff's deputies then started chasing him.
They say he didn't stop at stop signs and drove into the oncoming lane of travel.
Officers say it was too dangerous to continue chasing him and the man wasn't caught.
They are still looking for him. If you have any information on where he might be, they ask you call the Othello Police Department.