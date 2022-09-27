OTHELLO, Wash.-
The Othello Police Department is asking for help from the community in locating Jesus A. "El Doble G" Gutierrez-Guerrero.
He is being charged with the rape of a child in the 3rd degree.
Gutierrez-Guerrero was out on bail when he failed to appear in court on September, 19. There is now an active felony warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gutierrez-Guerrero is asked to contact the Othello Police at 509-488-3314, callers can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.