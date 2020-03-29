Othello police seize $180,000 worth of drugs

OTHELLO,WA- Othello police seized $180,000 worth of drugs in one bust Saturday.

Police say 68-year-old Jose Sierra was arrested near the 200 block of east cedar street. They say he had about five kilos of meth more than 800 fentanyl pills, heroin and a couple of guns.

