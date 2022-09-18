OTHELLO, Wash.-
On September 15, Othello Police was helping the Department of Corrections with a Human Sex Tracking Demand Reduction Sting. It's an operation that targets people looking to pay young adult woman for sex.
Othello Police have been an effort to prioritize these crimes after people have said the department does NOT have the resources to help victims of sex trafficking.
6 men were arrested between the ages of 28 and 53 from Othello, Moses Lake Chelan and East Wenatche.
Othello PD shares it's important to know that internet crimes against children and sex trafficking are a problem across the US not just in Othello.
In a Facebook post, Othello PD says, "If you believe you have information about human trafficking you may call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or the Othello Police Department 509-488-3314, you can remain anonymous."
